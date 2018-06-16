Two dead in Russia private plane crash

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. A private Yak-52 plane crashed in the Altai Krai, Russia, a source with the emergency services of the region told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, there were two pilots onboard, both were killed," the source said.

The source specified that the plane crashed when it was landing.

"There are no victims and damages on the ground," the source said.

The causes and circumstances of the accident are being determined.



Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan