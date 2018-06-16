Two intoxicated Azerbaijanis attack American off-duty soldier in Lithuania

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. An American off-duty, plain-clothed soldier has been injured in a fistfight with two intoxicated Azerbaijani citizens in Kaunas, the second-largest city of Lithuania, some 75 km northwest of the capital of Vilnius.

At about 2 am on June 15 in Kaunus's Laisves Alley, a conflict broke out between two drunken citizens of Azerbaijan and a US serviceman, in which the American soldier was injured," a statement released by the press service of the Kaunas district police commissariat said, according to Sputnik News.

The local police said the US soldier was sent to a hospital after getting punched in the face by one of the Azerbaijanis. One of the two Azerbaijanis is placed under arrest as an investigation has been launched into the incident.

According to Turkish media, the American soldier was participating in the NATO Saber Strike drills.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan