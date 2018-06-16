National security agents detain prominent businessman Arthur Asatryan, aka Don Pipo

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. National security service (NSS) agents have detained Arthur Asatryan, the Italy-based Armenian businessman aka Don Pipo, in Ejmiatsin (Vagharshapat) city.

Footage of the Armenian A1+ channel shows Asatryan being taken away in an NSS car outside a mansion in Ejmiatsin.

NSS spokesperson Samson Galstyan commented on the video in an interview to ARMENPRESS, saying: “You see what you see. I can only confirm that the work continues, we will issue a statement when it is finished.”

Earlier the NSS confirmed that agents are carrying out operations in the city.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan