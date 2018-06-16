Three killed in China rescue chopper crash

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Three people were killed when a helicopter crashed in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Xinhua reported citing authorities.

The helicopter went missing at about 8:30 a.m. when it was on an emergency rescue mission, Xinhua said.

Three people on board were all killed.

Authorities have found the wreckage and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan