Small-town pharmacy reportedly bombed, no injuries

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Vanadzor firefighters were dispatched to a local pharmacy at 04:30, June 16, after a fire report was called in. Vanadzor, the third largest city of Armenia, is located about 80 miles north of Yerevan.

The ministry of emergency situations said that the fire was contained at 04:50, and put out at 05:20.

There are no reports on injuries. The pharmacy was significantly damaged.

According to unconfirmed media reports the pharmacy was bombed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan