Army colonel suspected in racketeering
YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s military police has detained an army colonel in suspicion of bribery, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.
The colonel, a commander of a military base, is suspected in extorting a small business which operates in the territory of the base.
The colonel, who hasn’t been identified yet, was been caught red handed in his office, Hovhannisyan said. The military official is placed under arrest as the investigation continues.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
