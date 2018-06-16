Ejmiatsin Mayor invites protesters to “shake hands”

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Ejmiatsin (Vagharshapat) Mayor Karen Grigoryan has called on his opponents demanding his resignation to meet him and “shake hands”.

Speaking to reporters, Grigoryan said that there are certain individuals who are behind the scenes of the protests, but he refused to give comprehensive answers to the reporters’ questions in order not to escalate the situation.

“I am inviting to shake hands, understand each other, today at 17:00 at the Reconciliation Bench of Ejmiatsin city,” he said.

Talking about the issues raised by the protesters – poor condition of kindergartens and the city hospital, poor road conditions etc, Grigoryan said indeed problems exist, but they can’t solve all issues with the limited budget of the city.

The Mayor called on philanthropists to make investments in the city.

Regarding resignation demands, the Mayor says he is suggesting the protesters to show him the specific issues which in their opinion he has failed.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of the mayor in ongoing demonstrations in Ejmiatsin city for already a few days. Rumors claim that the protests are guided by certain influential individuals.

Yesterday, PM Nikol Pashinyan made the following statement on Facebook: ““It is unacceptable for criminal elements to use the name of the revolution of love and solidarity in their mafia wars. We won’t allow [it].

Mayor Karen Grigoryan is the son of general Manvel Grigoryan, president of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union and MP. Today, the national security service said agents are dispatched to the city and are “carrying out actions”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan