Henrikh Mkhitaryan launches official website


YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has launched his official website.

The www.mkhitaryan.am website features the Arsenal midfielder’s bio, career, statistics and photos.

The online shop for the Armenian national football team captain’s MickiToy is also available on the website.

