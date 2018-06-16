Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 June

Clouds to stick around through next week


YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast in most parts of Armenia Saturday evening and at nights and evenings of most of the upcoming week.

Hailstorms are likely in individual areas, meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
