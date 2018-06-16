Minor found hanged in southern Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The body of a minor girl has been found hanged in the province of Syunik in Armenia, police said.

Police said the local medical center notified officers that the body of the 15 year old girl has been transported to them.

Police said the girl was found hanged in her home’s basement by a family member.

An autopsy is underway. Police are investigating the death and did not mention in the statement whether or not foul play is suspected.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan