National security agents “carry out actions” in Etchmiatsin city, general Manvel Grigoryan’s home searched

The photo above picturing NSS agents is not from today's operation and doesn't concern the given story.

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. National security service (NSS) agents are carrying out “special operations” in the city of Vagharshapat, aka Ejmiatsin, NSS spokesman Samson Galstyan told ARMENPRESS.

“I can now confirm that actions are underway in Ejmiatsin [Vagharshapat]. They [actions] aren’t only in the house of [general]Manvel Grigoryan. Additional information will be provided later,” he said.

In addition, ARMENPRESS corresponded in Vagharshapat has noticed NSS agents outside the home of Arthur Asatryan in the morning.

Manvel Grigoryan is a politician who is the chairman of the board of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union. He serves as a Member of Parliament in the Republican faction. His son is the mayor of Vagharshapat.

Arthur Asatryan, aka Don Pipo, is a well-known businessman from the city who is residing in Italy.

