Missing woman found inside giant python in Indonesia

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. An 8-meter long python has eaten a 54-year-old woman in Indonesia, according to Jakarta Post.

The woman went missing on June 13. Her sister joined a local search operation, only to find her footprints and slippers in a plantation.

Locals eventually found a giant, swollen python.

The worst fears of the missing woman’s family came true when locals killed the snake, dissected it and found the body of the woman inside.

The victim is identified as Wa Tiba of Muna regency, Southeast Sulawesi.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan