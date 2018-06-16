Police detain suspect in Yerevan subway tear gas incident

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Two men have been detained in suspicion of misdemeanor in Yerevan subway earlier on June 15, Yerevan police (YPD) said.

Police were called in midday June 15 to the Barekamutyun subway station of Yerevan.

One of the men fired the gas pistol on a citizen, police said. The suspects were apprehended about 40 minutes after the incident, and the gas pistol has been confiscated. Both suspects were released on signature bonds.

Police are probing the incident.

No other details are available yet.

A gas pistol (not to be confused with an air soft pistol or BB gun) is a non-lethal weapon used for self-defense. It is typically a close-to-exact replica or conversion of a traditional handgun made to be able to fire tear gas cartridges only.

