LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-06-18

LONDON, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 june:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.42% to $2266.50, copper price down by 0.14% to $7201.00, lead price up by 0.12% to $2474.00, nickel price up by 0.03% to $15255.00, tin price stood at $20900.00, zinc price down by 0.31% to $3186.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.61% to $81000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.