PM Pashinyan sends condolence letter on Leo Sarkisian’s demise

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia sent a condolence letter on the occasion of the demise of Leo Sarkisian, the creator and longtime producer of The Voice of America's "Music Time in Africa”, a great music lover and humanist.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the letter particularly runs as follows,

“By his nature Leo Sarkisian embodies the universal values and perceptions, according to which the achievements and contribution of even one person, a nation or a continent should not be ignored in the process of the development of the humanity. A person who managed to bring African music to international stage and captivate the hearts of millions of people in Africa and other parts of the world due to his decades of hard work.

I am confident that the legend of Leo Sarkisian will live long keeping the torch of equality, reciprocal respect and love lit in our hearts.

I extent my sympathy to the relatives of the maestro, the entire staff of The Voice of America, as well as all his fans”.

