Rosselkhoznadzor reviews ban on animal imports from Armenia – only primates’ import banned

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. “Rosselkhoznadzor” has announced that there were some inaccuracies in its previous announcement over the import of animals from Armenia to Russia, which mentioned all types of living animals. ARMENPRESS reports the announcement posted in the official website of Rosselkhoznadzor says that the ban refers only to primates.

“The previous announcement should be regarded as null and void”, reads the statement.

Earlier, Rosselkhoznadzor had announced about temporary ban on animal imports from Armenia citing particularly dangerous diseases.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan