Italy’s national debt hits record high – 2.311 trillion Euros


YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Italy’s national debt hit record high in April, exceeding 2.311 trillion Euros, ARMENPRESS reports the Central Bank of Italy announced on June 15.

According to Banca d՚Italia (Central bank), only during April the sovereign debt of the country increased by 9.3 billion Euros.

