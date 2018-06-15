Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-06-18

YEREVAN, 15 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 June, USD exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 482.68 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 10.78 drams to 560.05 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.07 drams to 7.69 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 7.12 drams to 641.14 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 100.34 drams to 20216.75 drams. Silver price is up by 3.38 drams to 265.75 drams. Platinum price is up by 138.22 drams to 14106.34 drams.