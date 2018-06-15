Asian Stocks - 15-06-18

TOKYO, 15 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 15 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.50% to 22851.75 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.29% to 1789.04 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.73% to 3021.90 points, and HANG SENG down by 0.43% to 30309.49 points.