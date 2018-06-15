President Sarkissian, Iran’s Ambassador discuss realizing untapped economic potential

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi, the president’s office said.

The president mentioned that Armenia attaches great importance to the high level interstate relations based on centuries-old friendship between the two peoples, which give a good opportunity for developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

The sides concurred that great untapped potential still exists in the Armenian-Iranian economic relations and consistent work must be continued to realize it.

Boosting projects in the bilateral agenda was highlighted, as well as the Iran-EEU interim free trade zone agreement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan