Joint American-Armenian, Italian-Armenian expedition teams engaged in archaeological excavations in Vayots Dzor, Kotayk

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Two joint expedition teams, one American-Armenian and the other Italian-Armenian, have begun excavations in the archaeological sites of Vayots Dzor and Kotayk provinces in Armenia.

Roberto Dan, team leader of the Armenian-Italian expedition team, who is studying Urartian archaeology, told ARMENPRESS that the sites of the two provinces have great potential in terms of Urartian archaeology.

“These areas aren’t well studied. The Kingdom of Van was the first state formation in the Armenian Highlands and the details of its formation and spread are very interesting”, he said.

Tiffany Spadoni from the American-Armenian team says Armenia is a country having pretty interesting morphology in terms of military landscape. Spadoni deals with studying military landscape.

Thirty monuments were discovered in 2017 in the Yegheghis Valley.

