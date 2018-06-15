Armenian PM appoints new advisers

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed two new advisers.

Pashinyan’s two new advisers are Srbuhi Ghazaryan and Grigor Muradyan.

Pashinyan also sacked Sedrak Barseghyan, the acting director of the state-legal department of the government staff.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan