UN Secretary General to visit Russia


YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary General António  Guterres  will visit Russia June 20 and June 21. A meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is planned during the visit, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, according to TASS.

She said Guterres will arrive in Russia at the invitation of President Putin.

Zakharova said the UN Secretary General will also meet Patriarch Kiril, will deliver a speech at the Valdai club and will watch a World Cup match.

