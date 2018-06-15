UN Secretary General to visit Russia
YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary General António Guterres will visit Russia June 20 and June 21. A meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is planned during the visit, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, according to TASS.
She said Guterres will arrive in Russia at the invitation of President Putin.
Zakharova said the UN Secretary General will also meet Patriarch Kiril, will deliver a speech at the Valdai club and will watch a World Cup match.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 15:17 All Ucom TV Viewers to Enjoy Viasat Family Channels
- 14:43 UN Secretary General to visit Russia
- 14:06 Agriculture ministry reports over 56000% growth in apricot exports
- 14:05 Still early to speak about meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, says Putin’s spox
- 13:44 New representative of Armenia at ECHR named
- 12:53 Court releases convicted military commander Samvel Babayan on bail
- 12:50 Lydian Armenia blasts online video as “guided disinformation”
- 12:43 New chairman of urban development committee named
- 12:37 Armenia’s representative to ECHR steps down
- 12:22 Government grants military service deferment to Argentine-Armenian footballer Norberto Briasco-Balekian
- 12:17 Artsakh’s president appoints ex-intelligence chief as special envoy
- 12:11 Ex defense minister Seyran Ohanyan to be questioned in coming days in ongoing probe
- 12:01 Finance ministry’s chief of staff sacked
- 11:55 Former defense minister Vigen Sargsyan sacked as military insurance fund’s chairman of board of trustees
- 11:52 France wants to replace English with French in EU
- 11:48 It is unacceptable for criminal elements to use name of revolution in mafia wars, says PM
- 11:30 Armenian PM says will visit Brussels soon
- 11:26 Minister Tandilyan in attendance at Cabinet meeting after announcing resignation
- 11:18 Armenia-Russia relations develop with far better pace than usual predictions in the press, says PM Nikol Pashinyan
- 10:52 Military-technical, energy, infrastructure sectors– Pashinyan’s adviser presents busy agenda of Premier’s Moscow visit
- 10:30 American actor Jeff Goldblum honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- 10:16 "Cello is an instrument of love" - Denmark's Jonathan Swensen after winning 14th Aram Khachaturian International Competition in Yerevan
- 10:13 “Time to end era of dirty laundry in politics” - Czech president burns giant underpants from 2015 incident at press briefing
- 10:08 Armenia’s Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation issues
- 10:06 Facebook's top policy and communications executive steps down
- 10:02 US approves tariffs on about $50 billion of Chinese goods – WSJ
- 09:51 US and China “firmly committed to complete denuclearization” of Korean Peninsula, says Pompeo
- 08:51 European Stocks - 14-06-18
- 08:49 US stocks - 14-06-18
- 08:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-06-18
- 08:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 14-06-18
- 08:46 Oil Prices - 14-06-18
- 06.14-23:23 Vladimir Putin introduces Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to one another in Moscow
- 06.14-21:07 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary concerned over moves of Azerbaijani troops on border when Co-chairs were in the region
- 06.14-20:56 Russia wins Saudi Arabia 5-0 in first 2018 FIFA World Cup match
20:03, 06.08.2018
Viewed 127104 times Alexander Lapshin claims Azerbaijan might be behind ‘suicide’ of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain for Artsakh episode of Parts Unknown
13:21, 06.12.2018
Viewed 3181 times “Football is played with the head, not with body or legs” – Mkhitaryan when asked to compare Xavi and Ronaldo
17:25, 06.08.2018
Viewed 2778 times ‘So moved to be in Armenia at last’: Samantha Power visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
20:27, 06.08.2018
Viewed 1951 times Azerbaijani people deprived of their constitutional right to freely and independently decide their own fate – Artsakh MFA
15:52, 06.08.2018
Viewed 1886 times CNN’s Anthony Bourdain, who visited Armenia, found dead in France