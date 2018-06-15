Still early to speak about meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, says Putin’s spox

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. It is still early to speak about a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov commented on Putin’s introduction of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to one another during the opening of FIFA World Cup on June 14 in Moscow. “This was the first meeting, it is too early to speak about some continuation,” Peskov told reporters according to TASS.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan