New representative of Armenia at ECHR named

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. From now on a representative of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights will be appointed and relieved by the Prime Minister.

During today’s Cabinet meeting justice minister Artak Zeynalyan said that deputy minister of justice Artak Asatryan will replace Gevorg Kostanyan as Armenia’s representative to the ECHR.

Kostanyan earlier said he is stepping down.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan