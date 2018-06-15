Lydian Armenia blasts online video as “guided disinformation”

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Lydian Armenia has released a statement regarding videos circulating online, calling it “guided disinformation”.

The company said the videos contain guided disinformation about the Amulsar project.

“In one of the videos one of the unfinished production basins is seen, which is presented to be a tailings dam. The narrator of the video points out the geomembrane , claiming it is unstable against rainwater.

First of all – the Amulsar project doesn’t have a tailings dam. A production basin is not a tailings dam,” the statement said.

Lydian Armenia said the basin will store not the waste, but the industrial liquid enriched with gold and that spill is ruled out.

“Second of all, the basin is still under construction and the geomembrane is only partially covering it,” it said.

“The works will be finished after the end of the rain season, after which naturally water cannot be accumulated under the fully covered membrane. Moreover, the very fact that rainwater filled from the open section of the yet partially set membrane has accumulated and didn’t get absorbed, proves that the layer beneath the membrane is so powerful that it prevents water from penetrating even from underneath the membrane,” the statement said.

“It is regrettable that the goal of presenting disinformation and non-existent “disasters” has become a permanent working style for certain people and organizations”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan