Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 June

Court releases convicted military commander Samvel Babayan on bail


YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Today the court of cassation issued the verdict on the appeal of Samvel Babayan’s case. Babayan is a former defense minister of Artsakh who is imprisoned on weapons smuggling charges.

The court overruled the court of appeal’s verdict and sent the case for a new trial. Sanasar Gabrielyan, another defendant in the case, was also released.

It also released Babayan on bail, taking into account guarantees from MPs.

Initially Babayan was found guilty and imprisoned for six years. He was found guilty in smuggling a missile launcher into the country.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration