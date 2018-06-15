Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 June

New chairman of urban development committee named


YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has confirmed the nomination of Avetik Eloyan as chairman of the state committee of urban development.

The confirmation took place today at the Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Eloyan.

Narek Sargsyan, the former chairman, was sacked on June 8.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration