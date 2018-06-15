New chairman of urban development committee named

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has confirmed the nomination of Avetik Eloyan as chairman of the state committee of urban development.

The confirmation took place today at the Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Eloyan.

Narek Sargsyan, the former chairman, was sacked on June 8.

