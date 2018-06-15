Government grants military service deferment to Argentine-Armenian footballer Norberto Briasco-Balekian

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the Armenian government granted Norberto Briasco-Balekian, the Argentine-born Armenian footballer, deferment from mandatory military service until 2020.

The ministry of sports and youth affairs said Balekian’s participation in the 2019 European championship’s qualifier matches in the national team of Armenia

Balekian holds dual citizenship (Argentina and Armenia). He plays for the Argentine Primera División club Huracán.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan