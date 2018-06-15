Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 June

Artsakh’s president appoints ex-intelligence chief as special envoy


YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has appointed Arshavir Gharamyan, the former director of the country’s national security service who stepped down on June 6, to serve as special presidential envoy.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




