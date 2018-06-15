Ex defense minister Seyran Ohanyan to be questioned in coming days in ongoing probe

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan will be questioned as part of an ongoing investigation by the state revenue committee. A date and time is already set for the questioning, state revenue committee David Ananyan told reporters, without giving any details about the investigation’s process.

“An investigation is underway and disclosing any information about it is inappropriate now, it also contradicts the law. Regarding sending a notice to Mr. Ohanyan, it has been sent on June 12, Mr. Ohanyan said on June 13 that he hasn’t received any notice. It is possible that he didn’t receive the notice which was sent on June 12. Mr. Ohanyan has been invited for questioning, a date and time has been set for the coming days,” he said.

He said that the criminal case was filed regarding the activities of an organization tied with high-ranking officials. And since it happened during the tenure of Ohanyan, Ananyan said naturally the ex-minister was invited for questioning.

“It is a usual procedure within the framework of a criminal case. By the way he isn’t the only high ranking official who must be questioned,” he said.

Ananyan did not specify if Ohanyan will be questioned as a suspect or not.

Former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan has been invited for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation probed by the investigative department of the State Revenue Committee, the committee said on June 13.

A criminal case has been initiated in the committee regarding abuses in the procurement and army-building branches of the defense ministry.

Two military officials have been charged with misconduct, embezzlement, bribery and fraud.

One of the officials is a former head of an industrial-technical department of the defense ministry, while the other one is a current head of department. The latter has been suspended.

Offices of certain high ranking defense ministry officials have been raided, a few dozen people have been questioned.

Individuals invited for questioning include both former and incumbent officials, including former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan.

The investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan