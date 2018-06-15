Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 June

Former defense minister Vigen Sargsyan sacked as military insurance fund’s chairman of board of trustees


YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. The government has relieved former defense minister Vigen Sargsyan from the position of Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Military Insurance Fund.

The decision was made today at the Cabinet meeting.

Incumbent defense minister Davit Tonoyan is expected to replace Sargsyan in the position.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




