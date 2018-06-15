It is unacceptable for criminal elements to use name of revolution in mafia wars, says PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. It is unacceptable for criminal elements to use the name of the revolution of love and solidarity in their mafia wars, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan