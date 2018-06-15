Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 June

It is unacceptable for criminal elements to use name of revolution in mafia wars, says PM


YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. It is unacceptable for criminal elements to use the name of the revolution of love and solidarity in their mafia wars, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“It is unacceptable for criminal elements to use the name of the revolution of love and solidarity in their mafia wars. We won’t allow [it],” the PM wrote in the Facebook post.

