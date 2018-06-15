Armenian PM says will visit Brussels soon

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says he will soon pay a visit to Brussels, Belgium.

“I am also planning to visit the European Union, where meetings with high-ranking officials will take place. Other visits will take place in the future too,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook video. He said that Armenia must be engaged in a very active foreign policy.

The Prime Minister did not specify the date of the visit.

Pashinyan once more assured that there will be no turns in Armenia’s foreign policy.

“Our foreign policy will be carried out and developed with the logic which I said in my speech as a candidate for Prime Minister, which is recorded in our government program and which I have talked about during consultative discussions of the government program,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan