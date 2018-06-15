Minister Tandilyan in attendance at Cabinet meeting after announcing resignation

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of labor and social affairs Mane Tandilyan is in attendance in the ongoing Cabinet meeting today. Tandilyan said she is resigning earlier on June 12 in connection with disputes regarding a pension system.

She refused to talk with reporters.

The resignation of Tandilyan hasn’t yet been formally approved by the President.

