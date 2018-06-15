“Time to end era of dirty laundry in politics” - Czech president burns giant underpants from 2015 incident at press briefing

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Czech President Miloš Zeman burned giant red underpants from a 2015 incident in front of journalists at Prague Castle on June 14, Radio Praha reported.

The burning of the underpants referred to the case of the Ztohoven art group, which hoisted a large pair of red trunks over Prague Castle in place of the presidential standard in late 2015 in protest at the policies of Mr. Zeman, Radio Praha said.

The Czech head of state said during the press briefing that it was time to end the era of dirty laundry in politics, Radio Praha reported.

In 2015, Czech art group Ztohoven replaced the flag flying above the presidential palace with a huge pair of underpants in protest against President Milos Zeman.

Three men clambered onto the roof of the official building dressed as chimney sweeps.

The Ztohoven group said the new flag was for "a man who is not ashamed of anything".

But a presidential spokesman attacked the "desecration of state symbols".

