US approves tariffs on about $50 billion of Chinese goods – WSJ

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. United States President Donald Trump approved tariffs on about $50 billion of Chinese goods, people familiar with the decision said, as the U.S. ratchets up its trade fight with Beijing over China’s alleged pressure on U.S. firms to transfer technology to Chinese partners, the Wall Street Journal reports.

It wasn’t clear when the tariffs would go into effect, according to WSJ.

Beijing has said that it intends to assess tariffs on a corresponding amount of U.S. goods, WSJ said.

