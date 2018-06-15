LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-06-18
LONDON, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 june:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.49% to $2276.00, copper price down by 0.12% to $7211.00, lead price down by 0.24% to $2471.00, nickel price down by 0.81% to $15250.00, tin price down by 1.30% to $20900.00, zinc price stood at $3196.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.31% to $81500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
