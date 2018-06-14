Armenia’s Security Council Secretary concerned over moves of Azerbaijani troops on border when Co-chairs were in the region

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The active moves of Azerbaijani military equipment and troops at different parts of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line are worrisome also for the reason that it happened when the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs were in the region, ARMENPRESS reports Security Council Secretary of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told the reporters on June 14.

He noted that they are constantly following the situation and keep in regular touch with the leaderships of the Defense Ministries of Armenia and Artsakh and command staff of the Defense Army. “The Defense Army fully conducts its duties and ensures the security on the border”, Grigoryan said. “We are concerned by the move of the troops also for the reason that it happened when the Minsk group Co-chairs were in the region”, the official said.

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh informed on June 12 that during the recent days active moves and mobilization of Azerbaijani troops and military equipment could be noted in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line.

“In the recent period the Azerbaijani side demonstrates evident activity in the information field that is manifested by the spread of various sorts of misinformation and abundance in propagandistic footages. With the main goal to present the “achievements” of their armed forces “properly” to the domestic and external audiences, official Baku first started to circulate ungrounded information about the alleged liberation of 11 thousand hectares in section of Nakhichevan, and then posted on the internet the footage of using POLONEZ multiple launch rocket system and Israeli-made LORA long-range artillery system.

Parallel to this informational propaganda active moves and mobilization of Azerbaijani troops and military equipment can be noted in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the recent days.

Defense Army front line units watchfully follow the activities of the adversary and take necessary actions stemming from the situation”, reads the June 12 statement of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan