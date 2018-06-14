Russia wins Saudi Arabia 5-0 in first 2018 FIFA World Cup match

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The Russian national football team began its voyage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a confident 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Thursday in Moscow in the opening match of the much-anticipated football championship, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS.

The match at the legendary Luzhniki Stadium in the Russian capital has a seating capacity of 80,000 and today attendance was reported at over 78,000.

The goals in the match were scored in the first half by Yury Gazinsky and Denis Cheryshev. In the second half of the match the goals were scored by Artyom Dzyuba, Denis Cheryshev and Alexander Golovin.

Russia, placed in Group A, is playing its next Group stage match against Egypt on June 19 in St. Petersburg, while Saudi Arabia is facing Uruguay on June 20 in the city of Rostov-on-Don.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.



Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan