PM Pashinyan attends solemn opening ceremony of 2018 FIFA World Cup and watches the first match


YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan who is in Moscow on a working visit and his spouse Anna Hakobyan attended the solemn opening ceremony of 2018 FIFA World Cup at Luzhniki Stadium and watched the first match between the teams of Russia and Saudi Arabia, ARMN EPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and presidents and heads of governments of a number of countries were present at the solemn opening ceremony.

