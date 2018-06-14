PM Pashinyan attends solemn opening ceremony of 2018 FIFA World Cup and watches the first match
YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan who is in Moscow on a working visit and his spouse Anna Hakobyan attended the solemn opening ceremony of 2018 FIFA World Cup at Luzhniki Stadium and watched the first match between the teams of Russia and Saudi Arabia, ARMN EPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and presidents and heads of governments of a number of countries were present at the solemn opening ceremony.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 21:07 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary concerned over moves of Azerbaijani troops on border when Co-chairs were in the region
- 20:56 Russia wins Saudi Arabia 5-0 in first 2018 FIFA World Cup match
- 20:22 PM Pashinyan attends solemn opening ceremony of 2018 FIFA World Cup and watches the first match
- 20:16 FM Mnatsakanyan to meet with Federica Mogherini in Brussels
- 19:53 Tigran Balayan comments on the announcement of Russian President’s press secretary
- 19:09 PM Pashinyan has working dinner with Armenian community representatives in Moscow
- 19:06 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off a Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
- 19:02 Armenian-Russian relations develop dynamically and confidently – Pashinyan-Medvedev meeting takes place
- 18:40 NSS Armenia reveals large-scale drug smuggling and illicit trafficking case
- 18:02 Former Deputy PM does not expect swift results – time should be given to new Cabinet
- 17:42 Armen Grigoryan raises concerns over arms sales to Azerbaijan in a meeting with Ambassador of Belarus
- 17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-06-18
- 17:37 Asian Stocks - 14-06-18
- 17:21 Armenian FM presents priorities of new government to UK’s Sir Alan Duncan
- 17:11 Eight lamas, other animals euthanized in Yerevan Zoo in tuberculosis outbreak
- 16:11 New head of migration service Armen Ghazaryan vows policy revitalization
- 16:03 Azerbaijani MP’s ridiculous malapropism-error leaves sports fans scratching their heads
- 15:58 Drunk Russian passengers detained by Yerevan airport police for brawling on board
- 15:56 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs complete introductory visit to Armenia, discuss organization of ministerial meeting
- 15:40 Bust of prominent Soviet-Armenian military commander inaugurated in Moscow museum, Armenian PM in attendance
- 14:50 Yerevan Foundation director, City Hall official arrested
- 14:33 Food lab tests in Tierras de Armenia plant poisoning show Staphylococcus aureus and other bacteria
- 14:20 Audit of Gyumri maternity hospital sent to prosecution for further proceedings
- 13:50 President Sarkissian, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet in Yerevan
- 12:56 Apple to undercut popular law-enforcement tool for cracking iPhones: Reuters
- 12:18 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visits Armenian monastery complex of Moscow
- 11:52 Head of general department of intelligence named deputy director of NSS
- 11:48 New deputy chief of police force named
- 11:47 Latest domestic developments prove Artsakh is truly democratic state, says presidential spox
- 11:39 For the first time, a black woman will be mayor of San Francisco
- 11:28 Armenian President visits Her Majesty’s Ambassador to congratulate on UK national holiday
- 11:24 Too early to speak about Hezbollah withdrawal, says Syria’s Assad
- 11:10 Hours left for 2018 FIFA World Cup grand opening
- 10:56 Armenian Prime Minister, VTB boss Andrey Kostin discuss expanding bank’s presence
- 10:51 US President Donald Trump nommed for Nobel Peace Prize
20:03, 06.08.2018
Viewed 126547 times Alexander Lapshin claims Azerbaijan might be behind ‘suicide’ of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain for Artsakh episode of Parts Unknown
13:21, 06.12.2018
Viewed 3085 times “Football is played with the head, not with body or legs” – Mkhitaryan when asked to compare Xavi and Ronaldo
17:25, 06.08.2018
Viewed 2703 times ‘So moved to be in Armenia at last’: Samantha Power visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
11:21, 06.07.2018
Viewed 1919 times Diaspora ministry demotes official to correct erroneous appointment after misinterpreting age- requirement law
20:27, 06.08.2018
Viewed 1883 times Azerbaijani people deprived of their constitutional right to freely and independently decide their own fate – Artsakh MFA