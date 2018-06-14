FM Mnatsakanyan to meet with Federica Mogherini in Brussels
YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to Brussels on June 20-21.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Armenian Foreign Minister will participate in the first session of Armenia-EU Cooperation Council which will be presided over by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini.
A meeting between Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Federica Mogherini is scheduled.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 21:07 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary concerned over moves of Azerbaijani troops on border when Co-chairs were in the region
- 20:56 Russia wins Saudi Arabia 5-0 in first 2018 FIFA World Cup match
- 20:22 PM Pashinyan attends solemn opening ceremony of 2018 FIFA World Cup and watches the first match
- 20:16 FM Mnatsakanyan to meet with Federica Mogherini in Brussels
- 19:53 Tigran Balayan comments on the announcement of Russian President’s press secretary
- 19:09 PM Pashinyan has working dinner with Armenian community representatives in Moscow
- 19:06 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off a Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
- 19:02 Armenian-Russian relations develop dynamically and confidently – Pashinyan-Medvedev meeting takes place
- 18:40 NSS Armenia reveals large-scale drug smuggling and illicit trafficking case
- 18:02 Former Deputy PM does not expect swift results – time should be given to new Cabinet
- 17:42 Armen Grigoryan raises concerns over arms sales to Azerbaijan in a meeting with Ambassador of Belarus
- 17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-06-18
- 17:37 Asian Stocks - 14-06-18
- 17:21 Armenian FM presents priorities of new government to UK’s Sir Alan Duncan
- 17:11 Eight lamas, other animals euthanized in Yerevan Zoo in tuberculosis outbreak
- 16:11 New head of migration service Armen Ghazaryan vows policy revitalization
- 16:03 Azerbaijani MP’s ridiculous malapropism-error leaves sports fans scratching their heads
- 15:58 Drunk Russian passengers detained by Yerevan airport police for brawling on board
- 15:56 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs complete introductory visit to Armenia, discuss organization of ministerial meeting
- 15:40 Bust of prominent Soviet-Armenian military commander inaugurated in Moscow museum, Armenian PM in attendance
- 14:50 Yerevan Foundation director, City Hall official arrested
- 14:33 Food lab tests in Tierras de Armenia plant poisoning show Staphylococcus aureus and other bacteria
- 14:20 Audit of Gyumri maternity hospital sent to prosecution for further proceedings
- 13:50 President Sarkissian, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet in Yerevan
- 12:56 Apple to undercut popular law-enforcement tool for cracking iPhones: Reuters
- 12:18 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visits Armenian monastery complex of Moscow
- 11:52 Head of general department of intelligence named deputy director of NSS
- 11:48 New deputy chief of police force named
- 11:47 Latest domestic developments prove Artsakh is truly democratic state, says presidential spox
- 11:39 For the first time, a black woman will be mayor of San Francisco
- 11:28 Armenian President visits Her Majesty’s Ambassador to congratulate on UK national holiday
- 11:24 Too early to speak about Hezbollah withdrawal, says Syria’s Assad
- 11:10 Hours left for 2018 FIFA World Cup grand opening
- 10:56 Armenian Prime Minister, VTB boss Andrey Kostin discuss expanding bank’s presence
- 10:51 US President Donald Trump nommed for Nobel Peace Prize
20:03, 06.08.2018
Viewed 126547 times Alexander Lapshin claims Azerbaijan might be behind ‘suicide’ of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain for Artsakh episode of Parts Unknown
13:21, 06.12.2018
Viewed 3085 times “Football is played with the head, not with body or legs” – Mkhitaryan when asked to compare Xavi and Ronaldo
17:25, 06.08.2018
Viewed 2703 times ‘So moved to be in Armenia at last’: Samantha Power visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
11:21, 06.07.2018
Viewed 1919 times Diaspora ministry demotes official to correct erroneous appointment after misinterpreting age- requirement law
20:27, 06.08.2018
Viewed 1883 times Azerbaijani people deprived of their constitutional right to freely and independently decide their own fate – Artsakh MFA