FM Mnatsakanyan to meet with Federica Mogherini in Brussels


YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to Brussels on June 20-21.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Armenian Foreign Minister will participate in the first session of Armenia-EU Cooperation Council which will be presided over by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini.

A meeting between Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Federica Mogherini is scheduled.

