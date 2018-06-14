Tigran Balayan comments on the announcement of Russian President’s press secretary

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Tigran Balayan has commented on the announcement of the press secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, saying that no meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents will take place since the Prime Minister of Armenia has arrived in Russia. In an interview with ARMENPRESS Balayan said that Peskov gave a very accurate answer to the inaccurate question of the Russian reporter.

“The Russian reporter asked about the possible meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents in the sidelines of their Moscow visit, to which Mr. Peskov gave a very accurate answer , saying that the Armenian president has not arrived in Moscow”, Tigran Balayan said, adding that the problem is about the unawareness of the reporter.

“Probably, the reporter did not know that Constitutional reforms have taken place in Armenia and the Prime Minister is the de-facto head of the state. By the way, the reporter represented an unknown media outlet”, Tigran Balayan said.

The Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia also added that the spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia has already announced that no Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting is scheduled in Moscow.

