PM Pashinyan has working dinner with Armenian community representatives in Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Russia on a working visit, had a working dinner with the representatives of the Armenian community, including business representatives at the Armenian embassy in Russia.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM introduced the priorities of the Government in the economic sphere, spoke about simplification of tax and customs administration, fight against corruption, and the measures aimed at the improvement of business environment in general that the Executive plans to implement in the near future.

Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the consistent development of Armenian-Russian relations and the continuous expansion of business ties.

PM Pashinyan emphasized that the Armenian Government is interested in increasing trade turnover between the two states, implementation of joint investment projects and is ready to take all necessary measure in that direction.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan