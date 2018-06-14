Armenian-Russian relations develop dynamically and confidently – Pashinyan-Medvedev meeting takes place

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Russia on a working visit, met with Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev on June 14. The interlocutors discussed a range of issues referring to the economic relations of Armenia and Russia, referred to the joint economic projects and future plans.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan and Dmitry Medvedev highlighted the increase of bilateral trade turnover, emphasizing the necessity of an active and effective work of the Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The interlocutors particularly referred to cooperation in the sidelines of the EAEU, as well as issues referring to the expansion of cooperation in energy, industry, investments and humanitarian spheres.

“Honorable Nikol Vovayevich,

First of all I am glad to meet you and once again congratulate you on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia. Armenia is our close ally, a country that together with the Russian Federation is a member to integration units and the CSTO. Generally speaking we are developing according to coordinated scenario – I mean economy and the social sphere. In this sense the coordination of the works of the Governments is important for both the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia. The world competition is a good opportunity to “check the clocks”. Recently you arrived to participate in another event and met with the President of our country. Now it’s not a bad time to observe the situation of our relations. Generally speaking, I want to note that our relations develop confidently and dynamically, and it is conditioned also by the fact that your country records rather good development indexes in the recent period, and our economy also develops which is also the result of the works of the Eurasian Economic Union. I paid an official visit to Yerevan last October and we signed a number of important documents, and now we can engage in their implementation. I expect your Government to spare no efforts. I once again cordially welcome you in Moscow, at the Government”, Dmitry Medvedev said.

“Thank you, honorable Dmitry Anatolyevich,

I am glad to meet and personally get acquainted with you. First of all I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of the National holiday – Russia Day. I want to also congratulate you on the occasion of football world championship, since it’s a great event. Today Russia is in the focus of attention of the entire world and I wish the Russian team success in today’s match and in the competition in general. Of course, we can say that Armenian-Russian relations really develop very well and dynamically contrary to the media publications that appeared in the Russian, Armenian and international press. Now I can confidently say that our relations were, are and will be special. I have no doubts here and I hope, I am convinced that our relations will be more effective in the economic sphere and other spheres as well. Of course, we have already announced that as refers to the Eurasian Economic Union our main goal is to make the union and our membership to the union more effective so as the organization becomes more effective and more effectively fosters the development of our economies. We are ready to work in that direction. Of course, we discussed those issues also with the President of Russia. In general, it’s a very important issue and we are glad for the effective work in that direction. I think now our relations develop very positively and it’s necessary to rely on that positivity, rely on the principle of respecting the national interests of one another. We have many common national interests and I am confident that our relations will develop very effectively and we will spare no efforts for that. There is the good and necessary atmosphere. Therefore, it’s necessary to prepare for productive and dynamic work. We are thankful for your readiness and the readiness of the Russian Federation”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

