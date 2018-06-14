Former Deputy PM does not expect swift results – time should be given to new Cabinet

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Vache Gabrielyan appreciates the vigor and enthusiasm of the incumbent Government to solve problems, he said in a briefing with reporters in the sidelines of a discussion at the American University of Armenia about Armenia’s economic policy. “They started working with great vigor and I think it’s necessary to give them some time so as they are able to do what they want, after which we can give assessments. For now I can only appreciate their vigor and enthusiasm to solve problems in Armenia. There will be no swift results. The important thing is that there is public trust and agenda”, ARMENPRESS reports Vache Gabrielyan as saying.

According to him the Cabinet has adopted good principles. “I welcome the enthusiasm and goals of the Cabinet”, he said.

Speaking about his current activities, the former Deputy PM noted that he participates in different discussions, seeking options for engaging in something that will be of public benefit. He still rests and continues to deliver lectures at the American University of Armenia. He does not exclude working at an international organization.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan