Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-06-18

YEREVAN, 14 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 june, USD exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 482.73 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.20 drams to 570.83 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 7.76 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.27 drams to 648.26 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 36.72 drams to 20116.41 drams. Silver price вup by 0.81 drams to 262.37 drams. Platinum price down by 107.18 drams to 13968.12 drams.