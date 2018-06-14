Armenian FM presents priorities of new government to UK’s Sir Alan Duncan

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the British side, Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office of the UK Sir Alan Duncan, the foreign ministry said.

Duncan congratulated Mnatsakanyan on being appointed FM and expressed hope that bilateral relations will develop even more through joint efforts. The minister presented Duncan the developments in Armenia and the priorities of the new government’s program.

A number of issues of the Armenian-UK agenda were discussed during the phone call, and ideas were exchanges over cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The Armenian FM presented the efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

