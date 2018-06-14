New head of migration service Armen Ghazaryan vows policy revitalization

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of territorial administration and development Suren Papikyan introduced Armen Ghazaryan, the new head of the migration service, to the staff of the service, the ministry said.

The former director, Gagik Yeganyan, was also present at the meeting. Minister Papikyan thanked Yeganyan for the many years of devoted work and attached importance to the smooth transfer of the service’s information and institutional memory to the new director.

Speaking about the strategic significance of the migration service for Armenia, Minister Papikyan said that dynamic geopolitical changes, the developments in the Middle East and the existence of the Armenian Diaspora are forming new imperatives of activity before the structure, which require coordinated and professional responses.

The minister congratulated the newly appointed director of the service, wishing good luck.

Armen Ghazaryan in turn thanked Yeganyan for the many years of work and addressed the staff, noting that migration studies have always been in his area of academic interest, and now he has the chance to display his professional skills in the administrative platform.

Ghazaryan assured that together with the professional staff of the service they will be able to convey a new outlook and freshness to the policy of the branch.

