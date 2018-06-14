Drunk Russian passengers detained by Yerevan airport police for brawling on board
YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Three Russian men, passengers of a Moscow-Yerevan flight, brawled with one another upon landing in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport in the early morning of June 14.
The passengers, 36, 31 and 51, were intoxicated, police said. One of them suffered an injury to the face.
All three have been detained by police officers at 05:20.
Police are looking into the case.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-06-18
- 17:37 Asian Stocks - 14-06-18
- 17:21 Armenian FM presents priorities of new government to UK’s Sir Alan Duncan
- 17:11 Eight lamas, other animals euthanized in Yerevan Zoo in tuberculosis outbreak
- 16:11 New head of migration service Armen Ghazaryan vows policy revitalization
- 16:03 Azerbaijani MP’s ridiculous malapropism-error leaves sports fans scratching their heads
- 15:58 Drunk Russian passengers detained by Yerevan airport police for brawling on board
- 15:56 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs complete introductory visit to Armenia, discuss organization of ministerial meeting
- 15:40 Bust of prominent Soviet-Armenian military commander inaugurated in Moscow museum, Armenian PM in attendance
- 14:50 Yerevan Foundation director, City Hall official arrested
- 14:33 Food lab tests in Tierras de Armenia plant poisoning show Staphylococcus aureus and other bacteria
- 14:20 Audit of Gyumri maternity hospital sent to prosecution for further proceedings
- 13:50 President Sarkissian, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet in Yerevan
- 12:56 Apple to undercut popular law-enforcement tool for cracking iPhones: Reuters
- 12:18 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visits Armenian monastery complex of Moscow
- 11:52 Head of general department of intelligence named deputy director of NSS
- 11:48 New deputy chief of police force named
- 11:47 Latest domestic developments prove Artsakh is truly democratic state, says presidential spox
- 11:39 For the first time, a black woman will be mayor of San Francisco
- 11:28 Armenian President visits Her Majesty’s Ambassador to congratulate on UK national holiday
- 11:24 Too early to speak about Hezbollah withdrawal, says Syria’s Assad
- 11:10 Hours left for 2018 FIFA World Cup grand opening
- 10:56 Armenian Prime Minister, VTB boss Andrey Kostin discuss expanding bank’s presence
- 10:51 US President Donald Trump nommed for Nobel Peace Prize
- 10:41 Trump: US military drawdown in South Korea ‘not on the table’ yet
- 10:16 Parliament approves 2017 budget performance report
- 10:01 LIVE: parliament sitting, 2017 budget performance report to be put for voting
- 09:58 AMBER Alert: Minister personally orders boosting search of 14-year old autistic boy as hundreds of rescuers, K9 units continue operations in Armenia
- 09:49 United Nations condemns excessive Israeli force against Palestinians
- 09:17 Armenia’s Prime Minister attends gala concert in Moscow’s Red Square in honor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
- 09:16 European Stocks - 13-06-18
- 09:13 US stocks down - 13-06-18
- 09:10 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-06-18
- 09:09 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 13-06-18
- 09:06 Oil Prices Up - 13-06-18
20:03, 06.08.2018
Viewed 126351 times Alexander Lapshin claims Azerbaijan might be behind ‘suicide’ of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain for Artsakh episode of Parts Unknown
13:21, 06.12.2018
Viewed 3044 times “Football is played with the head, not with body or legs” – Mkhitaryan when asked to compare Xavi and Ronaldo
17:25, 06.08.2018
Viewed 2676 times ‘So moved to be in Armenia at last’: Samantha Power visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
11:21, 06.07.2018
Viewed 1889 times Diaspora ministry demotes official to correct erroneous appointment after misinterpreting age- requirement law
20:27, 06.08.2018
Viewed 1859 times Azerbaijani people deprived of their constitutional right to freely and independently decide their own fate – Artsakh MFA