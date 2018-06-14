Drunk Russian passengers detained by Yerevan airport police for brawling on board

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Three Russian men, passengers of a Moscow-Yerevan flight, brawled with one another upon landing in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport in the early morning of June 14.

The passengers, 36, 31 and 51, were intoxicated, police said. One of them suffered an injury to the face.

All three have been detained by police officers at 05:20.

Police are looking into the case.

